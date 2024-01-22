Runaway driver is caught ‘green handed’

By Jennifer Popplewell •
A man who tried to flee from the police with almost 20 kilos of marijuana in the boot of his car has been caught and will pay for his crimes.
The man, aged 35, reportedly tried to flee from the Guardia Civil at “high speed” on the A-7 highway as it passes through Huercal-Overa towards Murcia at 3:30am on January 10.
A patrol car that was carrying out citizen security services observed the vehicle at the moment it began a “dangerous overtaking and driving at high speed.” They identified the license plate and began following it at a certain distance, with light and acoustic signals aimed at getting the driver to stop.
However, the authorities have reported that the man “ignored” the instructions and then “increased the speed, occupying both lanes of the road.” The runaway car then exited the A-7 highway at point 664, where the police of Huercal-Overa and Zurgena managed to intercept it. The driver tried to get out of the vehicle, “disobeying the officers’ orders at all times and resisting with a high degree of aggressiveness towards them.”
After his arrest, the authorities inspected the vehicle, and found nearly 20 kilos of large-caliber marijuana buds in the trunk, “optimal for consumption.”
The dangerous driver is accused of crimes against public health, reckless driving, resistance, disobedience and attack against law enforcement officials. He was later brought to justice by a judge from Huercal-Overa who ordered his imprisonment.
