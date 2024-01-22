Summer 2024: Cabo de Palos Waterfront Transformation

By Catherine McGeer •
Cabo de Palos is set to welcome a new leisure and recreational area this summer, transforming the port surroundings. The town was awarded the construction project, with a budget of €308,212, and has a scheduled completion time of 4 months.
Mayor Noelia Arroyo revealed that this project aims to reclaim an area that has been primarily used for parking and turn it into a vibrant space for strolling and leisure.
Arroyo emphasised that the project aims to seamlessly integrate the new area with the port environment, ensuring its compatibility with fishing activities while enhancing its appeal for tourists and cultural exploration.
The development will cover a total area of 1,384 m² at the port entrance, divided into three main zones: a square of 870 m², a pier area of 400 m², and work on the breakwater, approximately 115 m².
The project incorporates lighting with tower installations, including one at the end of the port walk marking the entrance to the revamped area. Additional features include palm tree plantations, an informative panel about the surroundings, native plant additions, benches, and much more.
To control unauthorised vehicle access, automatic bollards will be installed near the fish market, permitting access only for restaurant supplies, market-related activities, special events, and maintenance. This improvement will replace the existing bollards near the port walk and gas station.
