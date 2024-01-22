Sunny choices: Costa Blanca’s kaleidoscope of holiday rentals

By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 16:54

Panoramic night landscape of Denia Marina. Image MIGUEL G. SAAVEDRA / Shutterstock.com.

The Costa Blanca remains a favoured destination for holidaymakers, offering a diverse range of rental options to cater to various preferences.

The coastal areas, especially Marina Alta and Marina Baixa, feature prominently in the higher price bracket, with Xàbia (Javea), Altea, Dénia, and Calpe leading the list.

Benidorm and La Vila Joiosa also make the “top 10” expensive destinations, while Santa Pola and Torrevieja emerge as more budget-friendly options.

Analysis from the holiday rental portal Holidu confirmed that last year, 27 per cent of travellers booked for two people, with an expectation of increased bookings for four people as family trips gain priority.

The average lead time for booking a holiday on the Costa Blanca was 57 days in 2023, suggesting a growing trend of planning ahead among tourists.

After a successful 2023, the tourism sector anticipates positive outcomes for 2024, with 80 per cent of owners expecting equal or higher reservation numbers.

While 57 per cent of reservations come from national tourists, there is growing interest from international travellers, particularly from Germany, the Netherlands, and France.

British tourists continue to dominate, reaffirming their preference for the Costa Blanca.