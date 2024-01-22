The Smuggling Raisins raise €792

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Swim raises €792
THE Smuggling Raisins Cold Water Swimming Club would like to give a big thank you to everyone who came and braved the cold sea to raise money for the St Georges Feed a Child Campaign.
The final amount raised from the Boxing Day and New Years Day dips was a brilliant €792 which has been transferred to the charity and which will help feed so many local children the coming year.
The St George Charity was founded at the beginning of 2013 initially as a fundraising organisation to provide funding, equipment and services to worthy causes within the local community.
The Smuggling Raisins is a group who want to go swimming in the sea (and possibly rivers too) all year round. They are based in Estepona, Playa de Cristo and say that cold water swimming is (apparently) good for us!
