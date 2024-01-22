Traditional airport boarding set to be streamlined

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 20:11

Passengers queueing at airport. Credit: Shanti Hesse/Shuttertock.com

The often laborious check-in and boarding procedures can be a tedious distraction for travellers at airports.

However, technology looks set to transform the boarding experience, with a new futuristic option already a reality at several Spanish airports, thanks to Vueling, a trailblazer in air travel innovation.

Recently, Vueling has introduced a ground-breaking facial recognition system at key Spanish airports, including Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas, and others in Palma de Mallorca, Menorca, and Ibiza.

This system marks a significant departure from traditional boarding processes, with plans to expand to Tenerife North and Gran Canaria airports.

Innovative boarding process

To utilise this new system, Vueling passengers must first register their facial data. This can be done either online during check-in via the airline’s website or app or at designated kiosks in the airports.

Once registered, passengers won’t need to undergo this process for future flights if they opt to use facial recognition which is currently a voluntary choice.

The main advantage of this biometric system is its efficiency. Registered passengers can move through security checks and boarding gates without needing physical documentation.

This system, initially available at select points, promises to streamline the airport experience significantly.

Future of air travel

Vueling’s adoption of facial recognition technology signals a major shift in air travel procedures. The airline foresees biometrics becoming the norm in the coming years, not only expediting airport procedures but potentially inspiring other airlines to adopt similar technologies.

This advancement signifies not just procedural enhancement but a key evolution in the aviation industry.

The transition away from physical boarding passes towards a more efficient, biometric-based system represents a new era in air travel, one that promises greater convenience and reduced complexities at airports. With this change, Vueling is leading the way in modernising the aviation experience.