Walking football in Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Jan 2024 • 13:06
Image: Shutterstock/LightField Studios
IN a picturesque setting at the San Roque Stadium in Torrox Pueblo, Andalucia’s sole officially government-registered Walking Football Club beckons enthusiasts aged 50 and above. Boasting two 7-a-side pitches, six professional changing rooms, and a stadium pitch-side café/bar, the club provides a dynamic environment for players to enjoy the beautiful game.
With added perks including an indoor football court for the summer, gym, and indoor swimming pool facilities on-site, the club emphasises physical and mental well-being. Members have the option to play for fun or join the registered Andalucia Walking Football League & Cup Teams, as well as Tournament Teams.
Diversity thrives within the club, with members hailing from various nationalities, with many fluent in Spanish. Besides prioritising physical and mental health, the club fosters a sense of community with social events for players and their spouses. Additionally, the club offers other sports like Padel, Pétanque, and Summer Indoor Football. For inquiries, contact 0034 711 006 992.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
