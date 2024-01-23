2024 travel trends unveiled: Early reservations soar

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 20:12
Guadalest, Costa Blanca. Image: Comunitat Valenciana Turismo.
The Holidu tourist home rental portal has conducted an analysis of the tourist home rental market to identify trends for 2024 and assess early reservation movements.
According to the Association of Tourist Apartments of the Valencian Community (Aptur), reservations for the upcoming year have been in motion since December, driven by offers associated with year-end campaigns like Black Friday.
Silvia Blasco, the president of Aptur, noted that the proactive booking trend extends even into the later months of the year, with reservations being made for October and November.
Although January is typically considered a weaker month for such accommodations, sporting events like the cyclocross championship in Benidorm or the Benidorm Fest at the end of the month contribute to breaking seasonal patterns.
Blasco highlighted that a notable trend is the preference for longer average stays, not solely influenced by economic considerations.
Instead, travellers are driven by the appeal of the destination and the surrounding areas.
For instance, rental car statistics indicate that visitors who spend a few days in a city and rent a car often wish to explore the neighbouring regions.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
