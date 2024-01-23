A life saving road in Mojacar

By Jennifer Popplewell •
The Junta de Andalucia have introduced a new intersection in a bid to reduce the accident rate on the A-370 in Mojacar.
The project has seen an investment of nearly €3 million, and was opened on Tuesday, January 23 by The Regional Development Minister, Rocio Diaz.
The new intersection will aim to reduce the risk of accidents at the crossing of the main lorry traffic route to Garrucha Port (A-370) and the Mojacar coastal bypass (A-1203).
Rocio Diaz explained that: “The Andalucian Government has acted on a critical point in the Almeria province’s road network, which led to a high accident rate, with the new intersection which provides more guarantees of road safety to the 13,000 drivers who go through this intersection daily.”
The Regional Minister highlighted the importance of the A-370 highway, as it is the route that is chosen by the lorries which transport the gypsum extracted in Sorbas to go to the commercial port of Garrucha. A total of 13,269 vehicles pass through each day, of which 11 per cent are heavy goods vehicle traffic.
Francisco Garcia, The Mayor of Mojacar stated that the opening of this infrastructure, “is a historic demand by Mojacar and the surrounding municipalities since it represented a black spot on our roads.”
