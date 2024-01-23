A safer Huercal-Overa

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 18:59

The Mayor with security forces Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa

According to the data presented at the Security Board, and thanks to the commitment of its residents and security forces, Huercal-Overa is considered one of the safest places in the Almeria region.

Now, in an effort to see this safety and well being of the people continues, the Council of Huercal-Overa have increased the budget amount that is allocated to security for the current year, 2024. Nearly 1.8 million euros is now allocated to the local administration for the protection of its residents.

The Councillor for Citizen Security, Jose Manuel Viseras, stated that this decision, “aligns with the vision of maintaining and strengthening Huercal-Overa’s position as one of the safest municipalities in the province. Among the main areas of focus are video surveillance and the improvement of telecommunications equipment, essential elements to optimise the work of the security forces, especially the Police.”

The Mayor, Domingo Fernandez, expressed his deep gratitude to the security forces for their dedication and hard work by stating: “The joint effort of the Police, together with the rest of the Security forces has led to turning Huercal-Overa into a safe place to live and work. This increase in the budget reflects our continuous commitment to the safety of all the inhabitants of our town.”