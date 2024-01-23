A sprinting star from Mojacar

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 21:21

Debby in her element!

Many residents and frequent visitors of Mojacar will know Debby from Wacky Barbers. She always has a smile for her customers, and loves a good chat in the chair!

This March, in 2024, Debby Courtnage will be taking part in the Barcelona Marathon, where she will be running the race in aid of the Paws Patas animal shelter, who as many are aware are currently in desperate need of funds.

Euro Weekly News spoke with Debby, who is originally from St Albans in the UK and moved to the sunny shores of Mojacar 18 years ago. She explained to us that this was her second time competing in the marathon. “I am training my heart out, it’s a five day a week schedule and it’s definitely a challenge!”. She also told us that the reason she chose Paws Patas is that “they really need it at the moment” and is hoping that the support she receives will make a real difference to the charity.

Let’s make every running step count for this determined and generous lady! To donate to her cause visit her go fund me page at www.gofundme.com/f/barcelona-marathon-for-paws-patas-mojacar .

What a star!