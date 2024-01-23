ALI unleashed: Alicante City Council’s virtual assistant

By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 15:59

Mayor, Luis Barcala, at the presentation of ALI, the first municipal AI virtual assistant. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

The virtual assistant of the artificial intelligence layer, known as ALI, developed by the Alicante City Council, is now operational.

ALI can be accessed through the link ali.alicante.es

The primary goal is to bridge the digital gap and make administrative processes more accessible for residents.

Mayor Luis Barcala emphasised the significance of ALI’s implementation in his speech, stating: “ALI marks the commencement of a new way for the administration to connect with residents, shedding bureaucracy, saving time, and ensuring everyone’s right to information.”

“We’re making this information available through a cutting-edge technological tool, setting a pioneering example in Spain.”

The mayor added: “With this artificial intelligence tool, we can make better decisions.”

“We can take a significant step towards our two-fold objectives: ensuring the efficiency of our officials’ work and enhancing the resident’s interaction with the administration seamlessly and naturally through technology.”

He also mentioned that other municipalities like Jaén, Valencia, and Málaga have shown interest in the virtual assistant.

“ALI’s open technology will serve as a model for other municipalities, acting as a reference for administrations.”

“We embrace the responsibility of leading in administration.”