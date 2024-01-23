Almeria has created a ‘super vegetable’

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 11:13

Here it is… Credit: Facebook

Within the region of Almeria, something has been newly created, that some are calling a ‘super vegetable’.

The name of this latest creation? The Zucchiolo. The Zucchiolo is reported to be a perfect fusion between a zucchini and a cucumber, a super healthy vegetable designed to nourish your body with its countless benefits.

The hybrid veggie has a thin, firm skin like a cucumber, combined with a smooth and pleasant flavour that evokes a zucchini at its best. It is being hailed as an Almeria masterpiece, a testament to continuous innovation in agriculture.

The Zucchiolo comes in three colours: dark green, light green and yellow, and is said to possess exceptional nutritional power. A superfood that is rich in fibre, vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants such as polyphenols.

Are you ready to try this original creative masterpiece of Almeria, the one and only, Zucchiolo?