Bullfighting back for young audiences

By John Smith •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 17:36
Bullfighters
Credit: Public Domain
Bullfighting is back in the news after the it was confirmed by the ruling Partido Popular (PP) of the Balearic Government that it plans to support an amendment to a Bill in Parliament.
In order to obtain a situation whereby elected Vox members did not vote down proposed laws, the PP initially agreed to back a number of Vox amendments and the latest is by changing the wording of a Housing Bill, it will allow parents to once more take their children to see bullfights.
There will be a requirement to place a warning sign about the possible sensitive nature of the fight but apart from that it would appear that children will be welcomed back now that Palma can once again stage fights.
Speaking to Radio Mallorca Cadena SER on Sunday January 21, President of the Balearic Government Marga Prohens admitted that although she didn’t want her children to go to a bullfight, she supported the right of individual parents to make an informed decision as to whether their children would enjoy attending such an event.
A statement appeared on the Mallorca against Bullfighting Facebook Page saying “This is really terrible news.
“How is it even remotely acceptable to expose such young, innocent eyes to such utterly sadistic, horrific torture, pain and animal abuse?
“Tourists of Mallorca need to be made aware of this.”
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
