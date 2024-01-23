Bullfighting back for young audiences

By John Smith • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 17:36

Bullfighters Credit: Public Domain

Bullfighting is back in the news after the it was confirmed by the ruling Partido Popular (PP) of the Balearic Government that it plans to support an amendment to a Bill in Parliament.

Should children be allowed to return to bullfights?

In order to obtain a situation whereby elected Vox members did not vote down proposed laws, the PP initially agreed to back a number of Vox amendments and the latest is by changing the wording of a Housing Bill, it will allow parents to once more take their children to see bullfights.

There will be a requirement to place a warning sign about the possible sensitive nature of the fight but apart from that it would appear that children will be welcomed back now that Palma can once again stage fights.

Speaking to Radio Mallorca Cadena SER on Sunday January 21, President of the Balearic Government Marga Prohens admitted that although she didn’t want her children to go to a bullfight, she supported the right of individual parents to make an informed decision as to whether their children would enjoy attending such an event.

Mallorca against Bullfighting opposes decision

A statement appeared on the Mallorca against Bullfighting Facebook Page saying “This is really terrible news.

“How is it even remotely acceptable to expose such young, innocent eyes to such utterly sadistic, horrific torture, pain and animal abuse?

“Tourists of Mallorca need to be made aware of this.”