Casino Marbella celebrates the day of love

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 8:18

Valentine's Day raffle Photo: Casino Marbella

Casino Marbella presents an exciting initiative to celebrate the most romantic week of the year.

This Valentine’s Day, make a difference through an exclusive raffle, giving a couple the opportunity to live an unforgettable night. Casino Marbella is betting on love by raffling an exquisite gourmet dinner in its cosy Restaurant, completing the evening with a dreamy night at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, available for redemption between February 14 and 18.

To enter this incredible prize draw, interested parties simply follow Casino Marbella’s social media channels. On Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, they can find all the details and make sure they don’t miss out on the chance to win this memorable experience.

The winning couple will enjoy a delicious dinner at Restaurante Casino Marbella, they will receive a welcome gift along with a glass of cava to toast the special moment. After dinner, they will be presented with a VIP card to join the prestigious Casino Club. To complete the evening in the most magical way, they will spend a night at the renowned Hard Rock Hotel.

Participation in the draw will remain open until February 4, with the name of the winner to be published by Casino Marbella on February 5.