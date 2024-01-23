Children celebrate Day of Peace

By John Smith • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 13:48

The Misericordia Cultural Centre Credit: Consell de Mallorca

On Tuesday January 30, some 700 students from different schools across the island will congregate at the Misericordia Cultural Centre.

Children say no to violence

Organised by th Consell de Mallorca, the intention is to show that on this School Day of Peace, students will stand up to say no to violence.

A total of 10 different schools have agreed to take part and all of the children across the age range of students have been given printed cards displaying the Dove of Peace and the idea is that a special symbolic mural will be created and those taking part will learn more about the need for peace, songs will be sung and refreshments served.

Following the event, an exhibition of the student’s drawings on the subject will be held at the Cultural Centre.

The vice-president of the Consell de Mallorca, Antònia Roca, commenting on the plan explained that “the aim is to instil a culture of peace, tolerance and respect for all young people.”