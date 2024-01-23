Dangerous air pollution spike triggered by African air

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia Implements Maximum Pollution Alert
Recently the Cartagena City Council responded to elevated PM10 particle levels triggered by African air masses, activating various measures in their pollution protocol. They have advised residents not to undertake any strenuous activities outdoors, to keep windows and doors closed, and to stay hydrated. Other experts recommend the use of air purifiers and the use of masks with a filter especially for the most vulnerable.
Meanwhile, the Murcia City Council escalated its alert level to the maximum after the San Basilio station recorded PM10 levels reaching 140 ug/m3, nearly tripling the World Health Organisation (WHO) limit. Despite this, no additional measures have been implemented, with officials expressing confidence in the situation improving based on incoming data and Aemet forecasts. The State Meteorological Agency anticipates the episode to be short-lived, attributing the heightened pollution levels to the influx of African air masses affecting the southeast peninsula. This spike brings a concerning increase in dust concentrations.
