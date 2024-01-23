By John Smith •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 11:03
Feeding bread to St Anthony
Credit: Screenshot
Animal lovers tended to criticise some Spanish customs where animals were cast down from church steeples but one town has a much happier tradition.
In the town of Mancor de la Vall, large crowds gathered to see the ‘Baixada del Corb’ (Descent of the Crow) on Sunday January 21.
The tradition looks back to a passage from the Bible in which Saint Paul and Saint Anthony found themselves in the desert with no food and miraculously a crow found them and delivered food.
Although this is a long standing event, for the past two years, a trained crow called Llorenç has flown from the church steps but this year, for the first time, owner and trainer, Jaume Alvarez took him up to the top of the church and he flew straight down to perch on the arm of Jaume’s daughter Maria Antònia to great applause.
Not only is this a popular annual event, but there is now a proposal from the local mayor that it should officially be recognised as an Event of Cultural Interest.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
