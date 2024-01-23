Ecologists denounce Fuengirola chiringuito

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Ecologists in Action has filed a complaint with the Junta de Andalucía against the construction of a beach bar with a concrete basement on the Playa del Castillo beach in Fuengirola.
The Malaga federation of the conservationist association has warned about the proliferation of beach bars with concrete basements in different parts of the Costa del Sol, which, in its opinion, “are in breach of the provisions of the legislation of the Coastal Law”. In this specific case, the Bikini Beach beach bar on the beach of El Castillo, “is building a concrete basement”.
Ecologists say that this beach bar will have a total permanent construction area of 440 square metres with a concrete basement, according to the project published on its website, but in addition, “it is being built just a few metres from the protected zone of the archaeological site of the Castle of Fuengirola”.
The group say the regulations affecting the coastline and beach bars specify that food and beverage vending establishments, such as chiringuitos on natural beaches, “shall not exceed 70 square metres on a single floor and without a basement”. In addition, they argue that, “these facilities must be seasonal and removable in all its elements and that the distance between these establishments may not be less than 300 metres”.
They add that this law, “is not complied with on many beaches in Malaga and is especially serious in those such as Fuengirola, which is already very crowded”, and, “the Bikini Beach beach bar clearly does not comply with the provisions of the Law”.
