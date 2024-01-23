Elche empowers public transport: Year-long 50% reduction

By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 15:43

Claudio Guilabert, Elche’s Councillor for Mobility. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche has announced the extension of a 50 per cent reduction in the price of Elche urban bus multi-trip vouchers and tickets for the entire year.

Under this measure, the cost of the ordinary voucher remains at €4.20, which is a 50 per cent reduction from the regular rate of €8.40.

Similarly, the large family, school, or youth voucher is priced at €3.20, down from the ordinary rate of €6.40.

The monthly bonus, as a result of this reduction, has a final price of €13.60 instead of the initial €27.15.

Claudio Guilabert, the Councillor for Mobility, emphasises that this initiative is designed to continue supporting families, promote the use of public transport, and underscore a commitment to sustainable mobility.

He confirmed: “This is a very positive measure that will continue helping families, aiming to promote the use of public transport in our municipality, and demonstrating our commitment to sustainable mobility.”

The financial support for public transport comes from both the Government of Spain, covering 30 per cent of the aid, and the Elche City Council, contributing 20 per cent of the total amount.