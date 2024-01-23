Finca Cortesin hosts charity golf tournament

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 8:33

Finca Cortesin Photo: Casares Town Hall

The Karama Golf Tournament is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events for golf enthusiasts in the municipality of Casares and the whole region, offering the opportunity to play the exceptional Finca Cortesín course at an affordable price.

Finca Cortesin is globally renowned for providing one of Europe’s most unforgettable golf experiences. Rated among Spain’s best golf courses, including by the prestigious Golf Digest magazine, the relationship between the natural Mediterranean landscape and environment on the resort’s world-class 18-hole championship course make it a course everyone wants to play.

The charity event is organised by the Casarean association of friendship with the Sahrawi people to raise funds for the refugees in the Tindouf camps. The Malaga Association of Friends of the Sahrawi People allocates the funds raised in this tournament to various cooperation campaigns in the refugee camps in Tindouf, such as sending humanitarian aid with food, school supplies and medical supplies, or the Holidays in Peace programme.

The traditional championship will take place on Sunday February 10 at the Finca Cortesin facilities. There will be two categories with simultaneous tee-off for all participants at 9.30 am. Places are limited, the registration fee of €125 per participant includes green fee and buggy.

Prizes will be awarded to the first three finishers in each category, for the longest drive and the shortest flag.

Book early, for contact details see the website https://www.fincacortesin.com.