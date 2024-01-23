How will Spanish tourism adapt to climate change?

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 14:35

Image of a tourist feeling the heat. Credit: Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock.com

How will climate change affect a top tourist destination like Spain?

In 2023, Spain emerged as the world’s premier tourist destination, overtaking France for the first time.

Last year, the country welcomed approximately 84 million visitors, with tourist spending surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

However, a recent report on the tourism sector from David Cesar Heymann indicated that climate change is taking its effect on tourist spending.

The influence of climate change

The CaixaBank report highlights that climate change is already impacting Spain’s tourism sector. There’s been a noticeable shift in tourist spending towards Spain’s cooler regions since 2019, while warmer areas have seen a slower increase.

This trend is particularly evident during heatwaves, where tourist spending patterns change, focusing more on night-time leisure and dining.

‘The main risk in the medium and long term for tourism in Spain is climate change,’ Heymann warns.

He explains that a rise of four degrees in summer temperatures could result in a decline in tourism by up to 15 per cent.

Why Spain?

Aside from the obvious reasons, one of the factors behind Spain’s success as a tourist destination is it’s price competitiveness. In 2024, security is also expected to play a significant role.

‘Spain has a very high perception of security among international tourists and when there is tension or instability in the Middle East, historically the Spanish tourism sector has benefited,’ says Heymann.

British and North American tourists are particularly sensitive to these security situations claims the expert.

How should Spain adapt ?

So, how should the tourism sector respond to these changes? Investment in night-time leisure and dining options becomes crucial, especially during heatwaves.

In coastal areas, promoting water activities and shaded spots is key, while urban destinations should focus on air-conditioned or well-ventilated activities.

David Cesar Heymann’s insights offer a crucial understanding of the challenges and adaptations needed for Spain’s tourism sector in the face of climate change.