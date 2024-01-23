It’s about to get HOT in Almeria!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 16:49

Get ready for summer in winter! Credit: Shutterstock/1026630517

As of Thursday, January 25, temperatures in Spain are expected to rapidly rise, with Almeria seeing up to 28ºC in some areas!

After the last week of wind, rain and storms, a radical change is now expected for this week, as a powerful anticyclone and a ridge will be located over Spain, causing the country to see spring temperatures in the middle of January!

It may even be wise to fish out those summer clothes that have been set aside for storage, as not only will the skies be blue, but the sun will blaze down at a heat that may encourage some to have a beach day in the middle of winter!

According to AEMET, many areas of Almeria will see an average of 20ºC, however specific points will reach no less than 28ºC, which is between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius above what is usual at this time of year.

The long-term forecast indicates that this abnormal heat could even last until the first weeks of February.