Semana Blanca in Bioparc
Photo: Bioparc
Bioparc Fuengirola has opened registrations for the ‘Jungle Adventurers’ children’s camp that will take place during Semana Blanca.
Bioparc is launching activities for the youngest members of the family to get to know the species that live there. This camp will take place over four days, February 26, 27 and 29 and March 1.
In a fun way, the children will learn about respect, conservation and love for nature and the animals that live in it. Accompanied by the Education Department, they will experience first-hand the routine of some of the teams that make up Bioparc Fuengirola, such as Zoology, Herpetology and Exhibitions.
Children, aged 6 to 12 years old, who want to enjoy a Semana Blanca holiday immersed in nature can do so through a full programme of activities that will be a unique opportunity to experience life in the jungle and discover all the animal and plant species that live in this conservation centre on the Costa del Sol.
The camp is designed for all children who are passionate about nature and animals. They will learn about the animal world from a different perspective, through some of the species housed at Bioparc. The day will include time to visit the park, a short break for breakfast and time for other activities.
Registrations should be made through the website www.bioparcfuengirola.es the experience costs from €125 for four days.
