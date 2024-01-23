Malaga arrives in force at Fitur 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Fitur, the International Tourism Fair held in Madrid, once again opens the tourism year. The city of Malaga is atthe event in force with a work space in the Andalucia pavilion for the entire autonomous community, in Pavilion 5 of IFEMA.
The Malaga delegation, headed by the Mayor, Francisco de la Torre, together with the Councillor for Tourism, Jacobo Florido, will be accompanied by 40 co-exhibiting companies, mainly travel agencies, accommodation establishments and other tourism services.
Malaga is attending Fitur with the aim of showcasing the strengthening of some of the most promising segments, such as premium and luxury tourism, food and wine tourism, and congress tourism. In total, Malaga’s visit to Fitur will include more than 80 events.
The Tourism Area will host almost thirty presentations that will take place in different areas of the Andalucia pavilion. The presentation of the Sustainable Tourism Plan of the City of Malaga will be one of the main actions of the Tourism Department at Fitur 2024.
Institutions such as Mahos, Aehcos and companies such as Mastercard are also included in the programme of presentations, and other municipal areas such as Culture, Sport and Festivities will be present to promote events and upcoming programmes.
