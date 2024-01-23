Malaga’s Mayor hit by electric scooter

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 23 Jan 2024 • 11:38
Francisco de la Torre
Photo: Flickr CC / Richter Frank-Jurgen
The Mayor of Malaga was hit by an electric scooter in front of the Town Hall on the morning of Monday January 23 as he was walking towards La Casona del Parque.
Mayor, Francisco de la Torre, was on his way to work in the municipal building via the pedestrian crossing, which is part of the bike lane and was hit a glancing blow by the scooter according local Social Media reports.
Eyewitnesses reported that the scooter rider stopped and asked him if he had hurt himself, while De la Torre told them not to worry, that he was fine. He later confirmed this to his team when he told them that he was not in any pain from the accident he had suffered.
The incident happened on the day that it was announced that Temporary Mobility Vehicles, which include electric scooters, will require a roadworthiness certificate for safety reasons.
Statistics for 2022 showed 299 serious accidents involving an electric scooter in Spain, resulting in 12 fatalities. However, with the huge increase in this means of transport comes an increase in accidents: over 500 incidents have already been reported in this, the first month of 2024. Accidents between scooters and cars are the major cause with collisions between scooters and pedestrians coming second.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.