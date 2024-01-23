Malaga’s Mayor hit by electric scooter

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 23 Jan 2024 • 11:38

Francisco de la Torre Photo: Flickr CC / Richter Frank-Jurgen

The Mayor of Malaga was hit by an electric scooter in front of the Town Hall on the morning of Monday January 23 as he was walking towards La Casona del Parque.

Mayor, Francisco de la Torre, was on his way to work in the municipal building via the pedestrian crossing, which is part of the bike lane and was hit a glancing blow by the scooter according local Social Media reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that the scooter rider stopped and asked him if he had hurt himself, while De la Torre told them not to worry, that he was fine. He later confirmed this to his team when he told them that he was not in any pain from the accident he had suffered.

The incident happened on the day that it was announced that Temporary Mobility Vehicles, which include electric scooters, will require a roadworthiness certificate for safety reasons.

Statistics for 2022 showed 299 serious accidents involving an electric scooter in Spain, resulting in 12 fatalities. However, with the huge increase in this means of transport comes an increase in accidents: over 500 incidents have already been reported in this, the first month of 2024. Accidents between scooters and cars are the major cause with collisions between scooters and pedestrians coming second.