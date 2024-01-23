Motorhome menace in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 16:08
Too many motorhomes
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Benalmadena Local Police are ensuring scrupulous compliance with the permitted capacity for motorhomes on the esplanade of Arroyo de la Miel.
Benalmadena Town Hall explained that motorhome tourism is regulated by a local bylaw and said that control is necessary after the maximum permitted capacity was multiplied almost tenfold.
“At some points, 200 vehicles of this type have been counted, while the area is authorised for a maximum of 29 authorised vehicles, which are also obliged to be in rotation as established in a local bylaws”, said the councillor for Mobility, Raúl Campos.
In addition to the controls, the police presence has been increased throughout the area to avoid overcrowding and possible security problems and to enforce the regulations so that it can be accessible at all times to emergency medical vehicles such as ambulances or fire brigades.
New signage has been installed and owners of these vehicles have been informed in order to avoid further problems. “We have to strike a balance so that this type of tourism can coexist with the day-to-day life of residents who have always enjoyed this recreational area with their families”, concluded Raúl Campos.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.