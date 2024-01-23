Motorhome menace in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 16:08

Too many motorhomes Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmadena Local Police are ensuring scrupulous compliance with the permitted capacity for motorhomes on the esplanade of Arroyo de la Miel.

Benalmadena Town Hall explained that motorhome tourism is regulated by a local bylaw and said that control is necessary after the maximum permitted capacity was multiplied almost tenfold.

“At some points, 200 vehicles of this type have been counted, while the area is authorised for a maximum of 29 authorised vehicles, which are also obliged to be in rotation as established in a local bylaws”, said the councillor for Mobility, Raúl Campos.

In addition to the controls, the police presence has been increased throughout the area to avoid overcrowding and possible security problems and to enforce the regulations so that it can be accessible at all times to emergency medical vehicles such as ambulances or fire brigades.

New signage has been installed and owners of these vehicles have been informed in order to avoid further problems. “We have to strike a balance so that this type of tourism can coexist with the day-to-day life of residents who have always enjoyed this recreational area with their families”, concluded Raúl Campos.