Pi de Pollença, climbing a greasy pole

By John Smith • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 13:10

Presentation of the symbolic wooden cock Credit: Pollença Council

Whilst people generally laugh at the sight of squirrels trying to climb a greasy pole to reach nuts, it’s somewhat more nail biting when humans choose to do it.

Climbing a greasy pole

But that is what happens every Sant Antoni Day (January 17) in the town of Pollença but the pole is a pine measuring around 20 metres high with all branches removed and its trunk greased.

What’s more there is no safety net at the bottom other than the crowd of people who gather around the pine tree which is erected in the town centre.

Last year the bad weather made it very difficult and for this year, the council made two decisions, firstly not to grease it too heavily as rain was expected and secondly to ban those considered ‘minors’ (anyone under 18 years) from taking part.

Under age but not disqualified

That didn’t work too well as the first one to the top of the greasy pole was 16-year-old Pau Cifre a local resident and judo champion who managed it in just 10 minutes.

In the event he wasn’t disqualified and was later presented with his trophy, a wooden cock.