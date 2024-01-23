Pi de Pollença, climbing a greasy pole

By John Smith •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 13:10
Presentation of the symbolic wooden cock
Credit: Pollença Council
Whilst people generally laugh at the sight of squirrels trying to climb a greasy pole to reach nuts, it’s somewhat more nail biting when humans choose to do it.
But that is what happens every Sant Antoni Day (January 17) in the town of Pollença but the pole is a pine measuring around 20 metres high with all branches removed and its trunk greased.
What’s more there is no safety net at the bottom other than the crowd of people who gather around the pine tree which is erected in the town centre.
Last year the bad weather made it very difficult and for this year, the council made two decisions, firstly not to grease it too heavily as rain was expected and secondly to ban those considered ‘minors’ (anyone under 18 years) from taking part.
That didn’t work too well as the first one to the top of the greasy pole was 16-year-old Pau Cifre a local resident and judo champion who managed it in just 10 minutes.
In the event he wasn’t disqualified and was later presented with his trophy, a wooden cock.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
