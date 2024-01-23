Trending:

By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 8:53

Play your cards right: Calpe Bridge Club deals a winning hand

Good news for bridge fans! The Calpe Bridge Club has resumed its activities at the Calpe Tennis Club.

If you’re looking for some enjoyable and challenging card games, consider joining the fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Gatherings start at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM kick-off

Bridge is a classic card game that appeals to players of all ages, providing a fantastic opportunity to test your skills and strategy.

Not only is it a fun pastime, but it’s also an excellent way to stay mentally active and sharp.

Whether you’re an experienced player or new to the game, new members are always welcome.

If you’re interested or need more information, contact David at (+34) 711004125.

