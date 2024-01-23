By Anna Ellis •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 8:53
Play your cards right: Calpe Bridge Club deals a winning hand. Image: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com.
Good news for bridge fans! The Calpe Bridge Club has resumed its activities at the Calpe Tennis Club.
If you’re looking for some enjoyable and challenging card games, consider joining the fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Gatherings start at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM kick-off
Bridge is a classic card game that appeals to players of all ages, providing a fantastic opportunity to test your skills and strategy.
Not only is it a fun pastime, but it’s also an excellent way to stay mentally active and sharp.
Whether you’re an experienced player or new to the game, new members are always welcome.
If you’re interested or need more information, contact David at (+34) 711004125.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
