By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 22:16

Setting new heights: Alicante-Elche Airport soars. Image: ALC Alicante Airport / Facebook.

Laura Navarro, the director of Alicante-Elche Airport, recently addressed a conference.

During her speech, she highlighted the record-breaking achievement of hosting more than 15.7 million passengers in 2023.

Responding to concerns about the proposed increase in fees by Aena, set to be implemented on March 1, Navarro clarified that it is not a tourist tax.

Instead, she confirmed the purpose is to cover the services provided to airlines.

The director emphasised that the 40-cent increase per passenger remains below the rates in effect in 2019, pre-pandemic.

In response to the fee controversy, the Councillor for Tourism, Agustín Almodóbar, presented a motion urging the government to withdraw the rate increase, describing it as irresponsible and devastating.

Navarro attributed the record passenger numbers in 2019 to seasonal adjustments and the exceptional performance of tourism outside the typical high-season months.

She highlighted Alicante as the airport with the highest number of British passengers.

Furthermore, she noted that Ryanair is the main airline at the airport, accounting for 40 per cent of the traffic, and mentioned that easyJet plans to open a base in Alicante next summer.