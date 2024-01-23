By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 16:08

Takeoff in style: Alicante-Elche Airport's main Duty-Free shop set for chic expansion. Image. Aena.

THE Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has started a project to expand and renovate its main duty-free shop.

The shop location is the first one encountered by passengers after passing through security.

This initiative aims to enhance the overall travel experience by incorporating an innovative design and a more appealing commercial selection.

The expansion will result in a new 2,640 m2 store, an increase of 577 m2 from its current size.

The revamped duty-free store will feature distinct sections for perfumery and cosmetics, accessories, international food, local products, liquors, souvenirs, and more.

Introducing new brands and a contemporary approach, with a significant emphasis on digital formats, aims to provide a more engaging and up-to-date shopping experience.

To minimise the impact on passenger traffic, the renovation and expansion work is being carried out in three phases, allowing a portion of the store to remain open throughout the process.

The entire project is anticipated to be completed in spring.

Additionally, the other two duty-free shops in the terminal, situated in the boarding and arrivals areas, are scheduled for renovation in the later months of the year.