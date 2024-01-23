The Other Side of Pink Floyd

By John Smith •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 16:00
The Other Side are the sound of Pink Floyd
Credit: The Other Side Facebook
As part of its regular presentation of tribute concerts to British groups, the Palma Auditorium is seeing a run on tickets for The Other Side with only a few seats left.
This is an eight piece tribute to Pink Floyd and the Spanish band which is currently touring the country has been together or 10 years, so has had plenty of time to get the music absolutely pitch and note perfect.
Like the famous band itself, apart from the quality of music, they are accompanied by a first class light and laser show and the sound is as perfect as you would have every right to expect.
With a curved back screen and a mastery of their instruments, the two hour show will be a perfect example of the almost symphonic sound created by the Floyd.
Whilst Roger Waters and David Gilmore show little sign of repairing their friendship, Nick Mason is happy to tour with his Saucerful of Secrets and Rick Wright is no longer with us, this is an opportunity to enjoy the Pink Floyd sound live.
Tickets for the concert on Friday February 23 cost €36 plus booking fee from the Palma Auditorium website.
Follow this link to get a taste of The Other Side
