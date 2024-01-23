Torremolinos drains Parque de la Batería lake

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 7:52

Parque de la Batería Photo: Wikimedia CC / Tyk

Torremolinos Town Hall has begun the work of emptying the lake in the Parque de la Batería so they can use the water for irrigation of endangered botanical species, as a result of the severe drought that plagues the Costa del Sol.

Torremolinos has suspended the boat rental service and begun emptying the artificial lake of the Parque de la Batería to alleviate the shortage of water due to the lack of rainfall.

Among the saving measures set out in the lates drought decree, dated December 11 2023, was the,”prohibition of ornamental or private fountains and lakes, unless they have recirculation systems”.

Therefore, the municipality of Torremolinos has closed the boat rental service of the lake until the Junta de Andalucía authorises its reopening. From Monday, January 22, the lake will be emptied and the water will be used for emergency irrigation of trees or other plant species of special interest.