Torremolinos drains Parque de la Batería lake

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 7:52
Parque de la Batería
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Tyk
Torremolinos Town Hall has begun the work of emptying the lake in the Parque de la Batería so they can use the water for irrigation of endangered botanical species, as a result of the severe drought that plagues the Costa del Sol.
Torremolinos has suspended the boat rental service and begun emptying the artificial lake of the Parque de la Batería to alleviate the shortage of water due to the lack of rainfall.
Among the saving measures set out in the lates drought decree, dated December 11 2023, was the,”prohibition of ornamental or private fountains and lakes, unless they have recirculation systems”.
Therefore, the municipality of Torremolinos has closed the boat rental service of the lake until the Junta de Andalucía authorises its reopening. From Monday, January 22, the lake will be emptied and the water will be used for emergency irrigation of trees or other plant species of special interest.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.