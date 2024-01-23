Torremolinos Pride: an Event of Tourist Interest in Andalucia

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 18:38

Torremolinos Pride Photo: blog.turismotorremolinos.es

The Junta de Andalucia has declared the Pride of Torremolinos as an Event of Tourist Interest in Andalucia. This declaration grants the right to include it in promotional activities and to be the object of specific promotional work by the Regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Through Pride, the aim is to favour the elimination of gender stereotypes and promote real equality between men and women and to contribute to the good tourist image of Andalucia. To this end, Torremolinos Town Hall will periodically carry out actions to promote the event as a tourist attraction.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid said that she values ,”the declaration of the Pride of Torremolinos as an Event of Tourist Interest in Andalucia. It is a further step in the recognition of a great event that promotes many values and that also contributes to consolidate our town as a tourist mecca due to the internationalisation of the event”.

Del Cid also said that this milestone favours the elimination of gender stereotypes, promotes real equality between men and women and other values that encourage Torremolinos as a tourist destination, sustainable, accessible and promoting equality.

Torremolinos Pride will celebrate its ninth edition this year, which will take place on May 30 and 31 and June 1. Last year’s celebration brought an economic return of around €88 million and an estimated 70,000 attendees.