Trail La Polvora in Cantoria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 23:16

Last year’s race Credit: Trail La Polvora

Cantoria is currently preparing for the celebration of the fifth edition of the Trail La Polvora that will take place on Sunday, January 28.

Every resident of this town in Almeria, no matter what age or physical ability is invited to take part in the race that has now become a ‘sign of identity’ for its people.

There will be more than 150 participants in this year’s race, which will take place in the heart of the Almanzora Valley region with some stunning and impressive views. It will be divided into different categories, two running races and one of hiking. The running races will prove two options, extremely difficult and moderately difficult.

One of the objectives of this unique race is to encourage all types of runners and walkers to sign up, no matter their level of ability. It is an event that unites the town and its people, in a day of healthy activity and fun.

The La Polvora Trail not only welcomes people from the province, but many come from other points such as Granada, Murcia, Malaga or Cadiz.

During the route, many refreshment points will be available with soft drinks, isotonic drinks or chocolate bars. At the finish line there will be hot broth waiting as well as typical sweets from the town.