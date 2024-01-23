Trail La Polvora in Cantoria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 23:16
Last year’s race
Credit: Trail La Polvora
Cantoria is currently preparing for the celebration of the fifth edition of the Trail La Polvora that will take place on Sunday, January 28.
Every resident of this town in Almeria, no matter what age or physical ability is invited to take part in the race that has now become a ‘sign of identity’ for its people.
There will be more than 150 participants in this year’s race, which will take place in the heart of the Almanzora Valley region with some stunning and impressive views. It will be divided into different categories, two running races and one of hiking. The running races will prove two options, extremely difficult and moderately difficult.
One of the objectives of this unique race is to encourage all types of runners and walkers to sign up, no matter their level of ability. It is an event that unites the town and its people, in a day of healthy activity and fun.
The La Polvora Trail not only welcomes people from the province, but many come from other points such as Granada, Murcia, Malaga or Cadiz.
During the route, many refreshment points will be available with soft drinks, isotonic drinks or chocolate bars. At the finish line there will be hot broth waiting as well as typical sweets from the town.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.