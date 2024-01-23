UK and allies intensify strikes against Yemen’s Houthis

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Jan 2024 • 8:22

RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off. Credit: Gov.UK

Following air strikes on January 11, both the UK and US have further stepped-up their operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

On Monday, January 22, Britain intensified its military engagement in Yemen. This recent action, involving coordinated airstrikes, raises the question, what might be the broader implications?

Precision strikes in Yemen

This latest operation on the evening of January 22 saw the UK joining forces with the US. Four British Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, supported by Voyager refuelling aircraft, executed precise strikes using Paveway IV precision-guided bombs.

Their targets were two Houthi military facilities near Sanaa airfield, a known hub for orchestrating assaults on international maritime routes in the Red Sea.

This initiative builds on the UK’s initial mission on January 11 and successive American operations, aiming to cripple the Houthis’ ability to launch maritime attacks.

Rigorous planning to avoid civilian harm

The UK’s approach to these airstrikes is noteworthy for its meticulous planning. Officials assert that extensive analysis was undertaken to minimise civilian casualties.

The bombings were strategically scheduled at night, further reducing the risk to non-combatants. Such careful considerations demonstrate the UK’s commitment to ethical military engagement.

Unified international response

A joint statement from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US confirmed their collective stance.

They endorsed the latest series of targeted strikes against eight Houthi positions in Yemen. This coordinated response underscores the international community’s resolve against the Houthis’ persistent threats to vital maritime routes and naval vessels in the Red Sea.