A colourful sight in the Mojacar sky

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 19:13
The beautiful occurrence
Credit: Facebook/Ann Sykes
Many towns in Almeria have been subjected to ever changing weather during these first weeks of 2024, and Mojacar is no different.
Although it may be an inconvenience to those ‘BBQ on the patio’ plans, and one can find themselves rushing home to change as they are either suddenly soaked by rain or sweat, this temperamental weather left residents of Mojacar with a beautiful and colourful sight recently.
On Friday, January 19, local resident Ann Sykes took to social media to share the beautiful ‘double rainbow’ that suddenly appeared in the Mojacar skies, just as shine was about to turn to rain.
Many others commented that they had seen it too, and it proves that although the rain did come, in every cloud there can also be a pretty colourful lining!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.