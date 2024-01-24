A colourful sight in the Mojacar sky

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 19:13

The beautiful occurrence Credit: Facebook/Ann Sykes

Many towns in Almeria have been subjected to ever changing weather during these first weeks of 2024, and Mojacar is no different.

Although it may be an inconvenience to those ‘BBQ on the patio’ plans, and one can find themselves rushing home to change as they are either suddenly soaked by rain or sweat, this temperamental weather left residents of Mojacar with a beautiful and colourful sight recently.

On Friday, January 19, local resident Ann Sykes took to social media to share the beautiful ‘double rainbow’ that suddenly appeared in the Mojacar skies, just as shine was about to turn to rain.

Many others commented that they had seen it too, and it proves that although the rain did come, in every cloud there can also be a pretty colourful lining!