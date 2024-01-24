Alhaurín carnival

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 11:39

Alhaurin carnival poster Photo: Alhaurin Town Hall

Alhaurín El Grande has launched it’s carnival for 2024 with a wide-ranging programme of events.

The Alhaurín el Grande Town Council’s Department of Festivities has unveiled the official poster for Carnival 2024 in the town, as well as the full programme of events for the festival. The initial competitions will take place from Monday to Thursday, February 12 to 15, and the Grand Final of the competition will take place on Friday February 16 at 9pm. The Antonio Gala municipal theatre will be the epicentre of Alhaurín’s carnival activity during that week.

Although it will not be the only location, he traditional Youth Carnival on Saturday February 10 will take to the main streets from 5pm and on Sunday February 18 the historic centre of the town will be the scene of the Grand Carnival Parade, children’s shows, performances and the traditional ‘burning of the sardine’ to close the festivities.

The councillor for fiestas, Ana Belén Ordóñez, together with the mayor of the town, Anthony Bermúdez and representatives of the two local carnival associations, ‘El soniquete’ and ‘Los porracitos’, unveiled this year’s official poster, the work of Juan Luis Angulo.

During her speech, the Fiestas councillor highlighted the intention to return to the essence of Alhaurino carnival, ” We want this year’s carnival to be Carnival in its entirety and for this we need everyone’s involvement and interest, so that we can relive the essence and atmosphere of the carnival of years ago in the early years of the theatre”.

In addition, the councillor thanked all those involved in the world of Alhaurino carnival for their selfless involvement and also the municipal workers for their effort and dedication to improving the festival.