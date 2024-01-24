By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 8:21

Alicante-Elche Airport faces turbulence as government approves tax hike. Image: ALC Alicante Airport / Facebook.

The proposed increase in airport taxes by the Spanish government is expected to generate an additional €166M for Alicante-Elche Airport.

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, announced the government’s decision to accept Aena’s proposal for a 4.09 per cent increase in fees starting March 1, 2024.

Aena clarified that the proposed increase amounts to an additional forty cents per passenger, raising the fee from the current €9.95 to €10.35, paid by airlines.

The announcement has faced opposition from the tourism sector, expressing concerns about potential loss of competitiveness if airlines pass on the increased costs to passengers.

Fede Fuster, the president of the Benidorm Hotel Association (HOSBEC), noted that if rates for airlines rise, they are likely to be reflected in ticket prices for passengers.

Despite opposition, Aena emphasised that the rate increase is based on a partial recognition of inflation (3.5 per cent) and that the National Markets and Competition Commission approved the application of this P Index, resulting in a cumulative adjustment of 4.09 per cent.

Aena stated that even with the increase, airport rates in 2024 will be lower than those in 2019 and stressed that Aena’s rates are among the most competitive in Europe.