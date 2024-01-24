Alicante’s cyber kiosks: A digital triumph

By Anna Ellis •
Alicante's Mayor and Councillors for Innovation and Commerce in a Cyber Kiosk. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
The 15 cyber kiosks implemented by Alicante in November 2023 have successfully issued 952 certificates from the municipal register in their first month of operation.
These technological hubs aim to streamline municipal procedures, reduce the digital divide, and make services more accessible.
The project positions Alicante as a pioneer in local administration technology in Spain.
The initial cyber kiosk, introduced as a pilot program in April 2022 at the Citizen Service and Information Service (SAIC) offices, has processed over 18,085 certificates within this timeframe.
Of these, 9,784 are individual and 5,138 are collective.
The success of this initiative has garnered interest from other municipalities such as Madrid, Jaén, and Málaga.
Antonio Peral, the Councilor for Innovation, IT, and Digital Agenda at the Alicante City Council, expressed satisfaction with the positive results and success of the pilot test.
He emphasized that the widespread use and data demonstrate the effectiveness of the cyber kiosks, marking a significant advancement in administrative modernisation.
The cyber kiosks offer services such as scanning documents for applications, immediate processing with electronic IDs, and tax payments.
In the first cyber kiosk, citizens have paid over 4,251 municipal taxes in a year, totalling €485,865.
