By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 12:31

Alicante's green oasis: Tracing the 112-Year legacy of Mount Tossa. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

In 1911, Dr. Antonio Rico, a city councillor, proposed to the City Council the acquisition of the castle of San Fernando and its surrounding land.

His plan was to transform it into a green lung and recreational area for the community.

Now, 112 years later, Mount Tossal stands as a key environmental space in Alicante, realising the vision of this influential doctor.

Alicante has recently launched an urban trail providing an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy nature and the breathtaking views of Alicante and its bay.

Now, you can explore this new environmental itinerary within the Urban Paths Network, traversing the Tossal mountain, one of the two prominent ‘green lungs’ in the city centre alongside the Benacantil mountain.

The ‘El Tossal’ path features two interpretive panels offering maps, information about stops, and QR codes for downloading detailed route explanations and guides for various areas or milestones along the path.

These panels are strategically placed at the trail’s beginning and eastern access points, supplemented by twelve directional signposts at key locations.