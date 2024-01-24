Animal rights get a boost in Palma

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 15:43

Foster a kitten or puppy Credit: pikpik.com

Wednesday January 24 was a good day for animal rights in Palma, even though there is still every chance of bullfights in the city this year.

Carriage horses

Firstly, Councillor Toni Deudero, wrote to the Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo, in which he confirmed the intention of the Palma City Council to acknowledge and deal with complaints received from the Progreso en Verde Party concerning the well-being of horses that are used to draw carriages in Palma.

He effectively blamed the previous Administration for not taking any action following receipt of complaints even though they were aware that problems did exist.

Deudero confirmed in his letter that the Council is very aware of its obligations to protect animal welfare and that it is an absolute priority that these animals enjoy maximum protection “since this Government team has special sensitivity on this issue.”

Foster animals

Then, spokeswoman Mercedes Celeste said that the Council has approved a programme that allows residents to take sick or very young animals (mainly cats and dogs) from the Son Reus facility to care for them for up to eight weeks whilst they grow or indefinitely if they are ill.

The Council will be responsible for supplying at its cost all food, medicine and associated needs to ensure the well-being of the animal.

All residents who belong to an animal association will be eligible to apply to take part in this foster programme.