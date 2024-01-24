By Kevin Fraser Park •
Caroline Holmes
Photo: Benahavis Arts Society
The Benahavis Arts Society is holding a lecture on January 30 at Hugo Investing in urbanisation La Carolina in Marbella. The subject is: Australia’s Impressionists – The Heidelberg School, Fontainebleau and the zenith landscape.
The lecture will be given by Caroline Holmes who has lectured in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Europe and Japan as well as for cruises crossing the Baltic, Caribbean, Mediterranean and Red Seas, and the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.
In 2017 she returned to The Arts Society in New Zealand. She is a University of Cambridge ICE Academic Tutor and Course Director; lectures for the Royal Horticultural Society, museums and online for The Gardens Trust and organisations worldwide. Caroline is also the author of 12 books including Monet at Giverny, Water Lilies and Bory Latour-Marliac, the genius behind Monet’s water lilies; Impressionists in their Gardens; Follies of Europe: Architectural Extravaganzas; and in 2020 Where the wildness pleases – the English Garden celebrated.
Inspired by the Australian landscape and the major art galleries in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide Caroline has created a lecture that explores its extraordinary climatic contrasts prompted by Dorothea McKellar’s celebratory poem My Country. The patterned hands of ancient Aboriginal cave paintings, the dreams of pioneers, the unique botanical treasures, the glorious light captured by the Heidelberg School, Australia’s own Impressionists, and finally the rediscovery of its indigenous art. In 2008 she presented a BBC Radio Four series called ‘A Sun parched Country’ for which she researched and travelled around eastern Australia.
The Heidelberg School shelters under its own unique umbrella taking their academic influences equally from the Royal Academy School in London and the French Impressionists. Key members were Tom Roberts, Arthur Streeton, Frederick McCubbin and Charles Conder whose art evolved from the informal, evocative and naturalistic into a nationalistic expression.
