Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 16:09
Benidorm Fest 2024: Launching Spain's Eurovision journey. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm
The third Benidorm Fest event organised to select Spain’s representative for the Eurovision Song Contest, was officially launched on January 18.
The signing of the three-way agreement between the city, the Generalitat Valenciana, and RTVE took place at Plaça del Castell in Benidorm.
The grand final of Benidorm Fest is scheduled for February 3, 2024, at the Palau d’Esports l’Illa in Benidorm.
The Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, expressed his confidence that this edition would consolidate the success achieved in the previous two and emphasised the city’s contribution to the event’s success.
The mayor also highlighted the combination of talent, capacity, innovation, and spectacle, noting that many artists from the region contribute to the event’s success.
The President of RTVE, Elena Sánchez, thanked the Generalitat Valenciana and the Benidorm City Council for their trust in RTVE to organize the event, describing it as a significant milestone.
Sánchez mentioned the high interest in attending the event, with tickets selling out quickly.
She also pointed out that the Eurovision final in 2023 was the most-watched non-news programme of the year, partly attributed to the Benidorm Fest’s influence.
