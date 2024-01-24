Brisa Festival: Malaga’s musical highlight

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 19:18

Stock image of music concert. Credit: Piotr Piatrouski/Shutterstock.com

Malaga’s Port is gearing up to be the city’s musical hub with the upcoming Brisa Festival, a vibrant showcase announced at Fitur.

On July 25, 26, and 27, the Port of Malaga will come alive with the Brisa Festival. This event was detailed at Fitur, featuring a massive 10,000-square-metre area and three stages.

Three stages-Endless music

The festival’s leap to a larger venue marks a significant upgrade. From a solitary stage, it now boasts three, including a primary one for headline acts.

Local talents from Malaga will perform on the two secondary stages. Mikel Izal, Lori Meyers, and Malaga’s own El Kanka, along with Kiko Veneno, Xoel Lopez, Dorian, Tabletom, ELYELLA, and Angel Stanich, will headline the event.

Culinary delights and cultural icons

The festival isn’t just about music, it will also be expanding its culinary offerings. A special focus on Malaga’s local flavours will be a highlight.

Leopoldo Merida, the festival director, presented these exciting developments at FITUR. Merida was joined by El Kanka, the festival’s godfather and a key figure in Malaga’s cultural scene.

Notable attendees included Malaga’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre, Francisco Salado of the Provincial Council, and Carlos Rubio, president of the Port of Malaga.

For Brisa, El Kanka epitomises the talented singer who has risen from small local stages to major venues, stated the organisers.

El Kanka’s journey mirrors that of the winners and finalists from Malaga CreaRock, who will perform this year, symbolising the partnership between the Brisa Festival and the youth competition.

A festival with a heart

Brisa Festival stands out as a charitable event, supporting the Red Cross. It garners support from Malaga City Council, the Provincial Council of Malaga, Turismo Costa del Sol, and Cervezas Victoria.

Strategic partners like CaixaBank play a crucial role, alongside collaborators such as Puerto de Malaga, Grupo Cabello, BMW Automotive, Foreworth, Famadesa, El Corte Ingles, and Muelle Uno.

This eclectic festival not only promises great music and culture but also champions community spirit and social responsibility.