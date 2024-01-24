Captain Almeria sails home

By Jennifer Popplewell •
The Captain in uniform
Credit: Facebook/F.Jose Morales
Francisco Jose Morales Verdejo, originally from Almeria, is now a well respected captain in Balearia, and states that he carries the Almeria flag with him on all vessels.
After leading crews of over 1000 seamen for nearly three years, he finally docked for the first time in the Port of Almeria on January 10, which was also the debut of the Almeria native, in the port of his homeland as captain.
He has spent almost a decade working away from home, but he always carries his flag of Almeria with him, and although the rest of the crew starts the morning with a continental breakfast, Morales prefers to have some traditional “tomato toast.”
He also stated that: “I don’t lose my Almerian accent even in radio communications”, and explained that although he misses his family, “I don’t regret it at all, I’m very glad I made this choice.”
