Cartagena Carnival 2024 kicks Off with Ruth Lorenzo

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 22:31

Image: Instagram/ruthlorenzomusic

Ruth Lorenzo, the Spanish singer from Murcia, best known for her success on the X Factor in 2008 will kick off the 2024 Carnival Festival in Cartagena. The announcement was made by the president of the Cartagena Carnival Federation, Eduardo Pignatelli. It was unveiled that the popular singer will be this year’s ‘Town Crier’ and so will be in charge of giving the proclamation.

Cartagena Carnival 2024 a Big Investment

The Cartagena Town Hall recently announced all the details for this year’s Carnival celebrations. Prepare for an explosion of colour and excitement as the Cartagena Carnival reclaims its epicentre in the vibrant Plaza Juan XXIII. Set to unfold from February 3 to 12, this spectacular event, deemed of Regional Tourist Interest, comes with a substantial €230,000 investment from the City Council.

Key Dates and Events

In a glittering presentation at the Consistorial Palace, Mayor Noelia Arroyo, alongside Councillor for Festivities Francisca Martínez Sotomayor and Carnival Federation President Eduardo Pignatelli, unveiled the thrilling lineup.

This year, the Official Marquee will return to Plaza Juan XXIII, promising a 10-day carnival extravaganza starting on February 9, kicking off at 8.30 pm. Key events include the Grand Carnival Parade on February 10 at 6 pm, a school parade, and a costume contest with cash prizes at 10 pm also on February 9.

Charity Gala and Ceremonial Farewell

Don’t miss the ‘Ciudad de Cartagena’ Chirigotas Competition, a traditional Spanish musical and theatrical contest at El Batel Theatre on February 8 and 9, a charity gala on January 7 also at El Batel in aid of the Cruz Roja, and the ceremonial farewell on February 13, culminating with a fiery display of fireworks. For a complete breakdown of the programme go to www.cartagena.es.

