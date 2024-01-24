By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 20:21

Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir invites singing enthusiasts to join the ensemble. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir / Facebook.

If you have a passion for singing, here’s an exciting opportunity for you!

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir (CBMVC) welcomes individuals who love to sing and are interested in being part of a harmonious ensemble.

Men of all nationalities are invited to join the talented choir.

For those dreaming of becoming a part of something special, the CBMVC extends a warm invitation.

For more information, contact Mike at (+34) 645081539.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the chosen charity for 2024.

For additional information, you can also visit the website: www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com

The CBMVC gathers for rehearsals every Tuesday at 5:45 PM at Bar Mediterraneo, Teulada.

Embrace the joy of singing, charity and community!