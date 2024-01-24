By Anna Ellis •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 20:21
Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir invites singing enthusiasts to join the ensemble. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir / Facebook.
If you have a passion for singing, here’s an exciting opportunity for you!
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir (CBMVC) welcomes individuals who love to sing and are interested in being part of a harmonious ensemble.
Men of all nationalities are invited to join the talented choir.
For those dreaming of becoming a part of something special, the CBMVC extends a warm invitation.
For more information, contact Mike at (+34) 645081539.
Stay tuned for the announcement of the chosen charity for 2024.
For additional information, you can also visit the website: www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com
The CBMVC gathers for rehearsals every Tuesday at 5:45 PM at Bar Mediterraneo, Teulada.
Embrace the joy of singing, charity and community!
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
