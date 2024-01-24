Defiant residents at El Portús Camping challenge eviction orders

By Catherine McGeer •
El Portús Camping Residents Defy Eviction
IN a defiant stance against eviction orders issued 70 days ago, only 15 out of the 200 affected families at El Portús Camping have vacated the premises. The remaining 185 families refuse to comply, stating they will only leave when mandated by a court. Facing extreme circumstances with no alternative housing, they are preparing a collective lawsuit to challenge the owners’ insistence.
The newly formed Cala Morena Association, representing most affected residents, has filed a request for injunctions in Cartagena courts, seeking suspension of the eviction. The court hearing is scheduled for February 1, providing temporary relief until a final judgment is reached, protecting their homes for now, some of which have been occupied for over four decades.
The impending legal battle intensifies, with the company pressuring occupants to leave by threatening immediate civil and criminal actions if they resist.
The camping management, Newtown Capital SL, ensures ongoing support for those needing more time to vacate, emphasising their commitment to renovations aligned with regional regulations. However, this situation affects around 600 people, including elderly individuals and those with disabilities, raising significant social and constitutional concerns.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
