Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 14:35
Dive into the unseen: 'Acceleration of Submerged Bodies' exhibition. Image: Las Cigarreras Centro Cultural / Instagram.
Alicante’s Las Cigarreras Cultural Centre has recently unveiled its latest exhibition, “Acceleration of Submerged Bodies,” featuring works by several artists.
Nayma Beldjilali, the Councillor for Culture, extends an invitation to contemporary art enthusiasts, encouraging them to visit Las Cigarreras and engage with the exhibition.
The showcase offers a unique perspective on how spiritual reflections have evolved in the modern era, shaped by technological advancements and shifts in the digital paradigm.
The exhibition is conceptualised as a ritualistic space, characterised by its fluid temporality.
It serves as a platform that connects artists, artworks, and realities without rigid categorisation.
The space emerges from a spirit of inquiry, contemplating uncertainty, contradiction, conflict, and intuition.
It serves as a backdrop to explore where questions may lead when prevailing spirituality no longer homogenises, standardises, and sustains them, as detailed in the exhibition catalogue.
For those with an interest in contemporary art, “Acceleration of Submerged Bodies” at Las Cigarreras Cultural Centre promises a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between spirituality, technology, and the ever-changing digital landscape.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
