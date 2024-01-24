€100 million project

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 18:31

Development project Photo: San Roque Town Hall

Acciona has acquired 14 hectares of land next to Sotogrande to develop a 115-room hotel and 100 residential properties linked to the hotel services, a project which has been approved by the Town Council.

The Los Alamos project involves an investment of more than €100 million and will have a high impact on job creation, both in its development and in its subsequent operation in the neighbourhood.

The mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, welcomed, “the new investment of the real estate division of Acciona in the municipality of San Roque with the acquisition of land next to Sotogrande. This is, in the mayor’s opinion, “a growth for tourism, a growth for real estate activity and for the construction sector”.

He publicly expressed his support for the project, “because for the government of San Roque the priority is the creation of employment and above all the permanent employment that will result from the construction of this new hotel, which will provide more than 250 hotel beds in these 115 rooms of a new hotel”.