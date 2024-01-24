€100 million project

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 18:31
Development project
Photo: San Roque Town Hall
Acciona has acquired 14 hectares of land next to Sotogrande to develop a 115-room hotel and 100 residential properties linked to the hotel services, a project which has been approved by the Town Council.
The Los Alamos project involves an investment of more than €100 million and will have a high impact on job creation, both in its development and in its subsequent operation in the neighbourhood.
The mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, welcomed, “the new investment of the real estate division of Acciona in the municipality of San Roque with the acquisition of land next to Sotogrande. This is, in the mayor’s opinion, “a growth for tourism, a growth for real estate activity and for the construction sector”.
He publicly expressed his support for the project, “because for the government of San Roque the priority is the creation of employment and above all the permanent employment that will result from the construction of this new hotel, which will provide more than 250 hotel beds in these 115 rooms of a new hotel”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.